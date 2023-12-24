Legacy Trust Acquires 80 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.8% of Legacy Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.01.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

