Legacy Trust Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.4% of Legacy Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $143.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

