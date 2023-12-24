Legacy Trust Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in RTX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 8.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 9.6% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.5 %

RTX opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

