Legacy Trust Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Legacy Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

