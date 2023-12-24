Legacy Trust Grows Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after buying an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,725. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXPE opened at $155.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $155.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

