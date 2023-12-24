Legacy Trust Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Incyte by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.79.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

