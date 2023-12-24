Legacy Trust Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Legacy Trust raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 1.3% of Legacy Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.