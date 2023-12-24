Legacy Trust Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Legacy Trust grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 1.6% of Legacy Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.24.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

