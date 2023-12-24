Legacy Trust Has $8.58 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Legacy Trust cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.5% of Legacy Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.88 and a 200 day moving average of $249.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

