Legacy Trust Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Trust lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

