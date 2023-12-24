Legacy Trust Purchases 495 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.45 and a 200 day moving average of $307.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

