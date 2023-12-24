Legacy Trust Purchases 495 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $510.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $511.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

