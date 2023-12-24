Legacy Trust Raises Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Legacy Trust raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,737 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Splunk by 11,675.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 117.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $152.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $152.77.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,557,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

