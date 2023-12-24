Legacy Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Legacy Trust trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $508.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $463.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.40. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $511.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

