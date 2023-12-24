Legacy Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Legacy Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 303.0% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 135,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.