Legacy Trust Sells 2,843 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Legacy Trust lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Legacy Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

