Legacy Trust Sells 342 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Legacy Trust cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.19 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.88 and its 200 day moving average is $180.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

