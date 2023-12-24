Legacy Trust Sells 345 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Trust lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

