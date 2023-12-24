Legacy Trust Sells 523 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Legacy Trust lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.8% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $570.51 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $582.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $470.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

