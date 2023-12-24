Legacy Trust Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Trust reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $302.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $304.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

