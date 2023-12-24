Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Legacy Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lennar by 75,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 934,746 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 397,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LEN opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $88.42 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $7,811,455. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.