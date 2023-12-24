Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 92 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 706 2157 2711 78 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus target price of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 89.66%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.20%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -199.99% -4.22% -4.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 27.74 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.39 billion $1.35 billion 2.70

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

