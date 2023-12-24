Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

