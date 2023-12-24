Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $240.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $235.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.