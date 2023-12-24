Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 58.1% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Lumentum by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
Featured Articles
