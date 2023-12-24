Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 58.1% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 303,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Lumentum by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

