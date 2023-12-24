Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.39. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

