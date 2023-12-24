Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKL
Markel Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,386.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,887. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,409.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,429.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00.
Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.
Markel Group Profile
Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Markel Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.