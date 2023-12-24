Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,386.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,887. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,409.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,429.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

