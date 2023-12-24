Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $222.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.58 and a 12-month high of $224.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

