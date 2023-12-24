Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

NYSE:MMC opened at $187.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

