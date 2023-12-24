Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $496.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $452.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $499.30. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

