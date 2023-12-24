Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.69, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

