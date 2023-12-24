Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $337.69 and a fifty-two week high of $427.61.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

