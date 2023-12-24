Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.0% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $424.10 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $337.69 and a twelve month high of $427.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

