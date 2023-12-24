Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Materion worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.14. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.58 million. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

