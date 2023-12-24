Matson (NYSE:MATX) versus Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) and Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Matson and Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft 4 1 0 0 1.20

Matson presently has a consensus target price of $109.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Matson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $3.11 billion 1.27 $1.06 billion $8.70 12.86 Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Matson and Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Matson and Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 10.06% 13.53% 7.33% Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matson beats Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matson

Matson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, e-commerce, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services to ocean carriers on the Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, the company offers vessel management and container transshipment services. Its Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load consolidation and freight forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; supply chain management services, and non-vessel operating common carrier freight forwarding services. The company serves the U.S. military, freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods, automobile manufacturers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services. In addition, it provides inland container transportation services through truck and train. As of December 31, 2022, the company's fleet comprised 251 container ships with a total capacity of 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU); and a container capacity of approximately 3.0 million TEU. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

