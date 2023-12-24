McBroom & Associates LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 4.2% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

