McBroom & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $454.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.54 and its 200 day moving average is $433.03. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

