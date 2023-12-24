McBroom & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 4.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 3,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $779.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $682.99 and a 200 day moving average of $660.06. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $399.29 and a 1 year high of $784.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.