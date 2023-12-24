McBroom & Associates LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,345,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

