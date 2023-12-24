Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) vs. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head to Head Comparison

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 13.41 -$6.75 billion ($6.03) -3.85 Mercedes-Benz Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Mercedes-Benz Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 0 5 16 0 2.76 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $28.48, indicating a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -148.97% -42.17% -29.50% Mercedes-Benz Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Mercedes-Benz Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

