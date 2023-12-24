MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $432.44.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $407.48 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $164.59 and a one year high of $442.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.80 and a 200 day moving average of $379.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,337 shares of company stock valued at $106,126,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.