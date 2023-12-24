Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK opened at $454.20 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $476.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.54 and a 200-day moving average of $433.03.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

