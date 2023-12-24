Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

