Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 205,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.