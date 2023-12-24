Montecito Bank & Trust Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $424.10 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $337.69 and a one year high of $427.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.07 and a 200 day moving average of $397.95. The company has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

