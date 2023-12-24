Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 19.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,309,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.7 %

ENB stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

