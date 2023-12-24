Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

