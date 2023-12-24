Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.29 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

