Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6 %

Accenture stock opened at $354.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

