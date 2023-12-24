Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after buying an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CWI opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

